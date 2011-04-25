This New York Investment Banker Just Paid $5000 For A Cab Ride From New York To L.A.

Photo: John Belitsky on YouTube

Cab driver Mohammed Alam says his wife broke into tears when he told her he was planning on driving a pair of New Yorkers across the country for $5000.”First, she was mad,” Alam told the New York Post. “Now it’s OK.”



And who are his passengers? An investment banker called John Belitsky and his pal Dan Wuebben, who decided on a whim almost two weeks ago, to travel — by cab — from New York to Los Angeles.

Belitsky’s father had been a New York taxi driver, and he once told his son: “no cab driver would ever drive someone that far,” according to CBS.

But apparently, there’s one that would.

According to the Post,

“Dan was staying at my place after we celebrated his birthday,” Belitsky said. “It seemed like everybody was away. And I said, ‘Let’s do something great and fun and serious and magical and bigger than us.’ “

Then Wuebben remembered a tale about estimating the cost of a cross-country cab ride. “We needed a guy who had his own cab,” Wuebben said. “We went to La Guardia, and John brokered the deal.”

Belitsky tweeted this photo of their arrival in Vegas late Sunday night.

Photo: @JohnBelitsky on twitpic

Alam, who’s never been out of New York, was happy to do it “This beats Manhattan,” he said. “I don’t care about the money. I came because it’s a new thing,” he said.The trio has traversed the country, stopping in at Chicago, Ohama, Denver, the Grand Canyon and, not surprisingly, Vegas.

Banker Belitsky and his buddy aren’t sure how they’ll venture back to the East Coast. As for Alam, a friend is meeting him in LA and they’ll drive home together, according to the Post.

Here’s a video of the trio meeting press as they pass through Colorado.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

