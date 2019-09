That going-to-see-it-one-day recession? It hasn’t hit the M&A world yet, at least not the media sector. There were 202 deals worth $13.4 billion through Q1 this year, compared to 207 deals worth $12.8 billion a year ago, reports investment bank Jordan, Edmiston Group. The $850 million AOL-Bebo deal accounts for 6% of the total deals in 2008.



