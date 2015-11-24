WALL STREET PAYDAY: Banks could reap up to $350 million on Pfizer-Allergan deal

Pfizer is combining with Allergan in a deal worth $US160 billion, in what will be the biggest M&A transaction of 2015.

And it’s great news for Wall Street.

There could be more than $US350 million in fees to be split up between the firms advising on the deal, according to Jeffrey Nassof of M&A consulting firm Freeman & Co.

On the sell-side, two big banks — JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley — will get the lion’s share of the advisory checks.

Nassof suggested the payouts for the sell-side advisers could be between $US160 million and $US200 million.

Guggenheim Securities, Goldman Sachs, Centerview Partners and Moelis & Company are advising Pfizer, and will divvy up between $US120 million and $US150 million in payouts, according to Nassof.

It has been a huge year for mergers and acquisitions activity. US-targeted M&A activity is at a record high and passed the $US2 trillion milestone in mid-November.

