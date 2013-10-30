Here's Why You Should Always Invest In Your Friends' Startups

Kevin Colleran, a venture partner at General Catalyst Partners, missed out on investing in car service company Uber, even though one of his friends was chairman of the startup. Watch Colleran, who was also an early Facebook employee, share his rules about investing in startups founded by friends at a Startup 2013 panel. Click for sound.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis, and Will Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.