Investing Ideas: 5 Newsletter Predictions for a Discounted Market

In the last month we’ve seen a good amount of market volatility. It’s hard to know exactly what to do when the near future is wrought with uncertainly.

All the same, the reigning theory on Wall Street is that stocks are selling at a steep discount, and there’s rarely been such an opportune time to buy.

We scoured the financial newsletters for their most interesting stock picks since the AAA to AA+ meltdown. We list the picks below as well as the advisors’ reasons.

Do you think these stocks are attractive buy-in opportunities? Use this list as a starting-off point for your own analysis.

Roger Conrad, contributing editor to Personal Finance

According to Roger, Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), Southern Company (SO) and Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) “operate businesses that have time and again proved resistant to even the sharpest recessions.” Furthermore, these names have “topped both Wall Street’s consensus expectations and the companies’ own guidance.” They have also raised dividends and serve expanding energy markets.

Alexander Green, editor of Oxford Club Communique

Stericycle, INC. (SRCL) is the nation’s largest provider of medical waste services. Green writes that the company’s services are essential for medical offices, whose industry holds steady in good times and bad, and functions within a highly regulated industry. “There’s a confusing grid of state, local and federal rules for the disposal of medical waste and no indication that the growing list of restrictive standards will slow down.” With the expansion of medical services overseas and in the US (think ageing baby boomers) Green sees a lot of growth opportunity for this company.

Richard Band, editor to Profitable Investing

In an unsettled market “dividend safety takes top priority.” That’s the advice of Band, who recommends Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Piedmont Natural Gas Co. Inc. (PNY). He recommends this trio of stocks for their high dividend yield and market stability. The two utility companies offer a 4% yield while PAA offers “a juicy 6.7%”

Mark Skousen, editor to High-Income Alert

Soousen is no stranger to dividend value either. His recommendation: CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL), a telecom company “paying handsome dividends” at a whopping 8.6% yield. “Based in Monroe, La., CenturyLink is a Fortune 500 company and a leading provider of Internet, TV and voice services. It is the third-largest telecom company in the United States.” Rest assured, Skousen says, “The dividend is secure, too. CenturyLink will earn about $2.75 a share this year and approximately $3 next year.” The company is also experiencing a wealth of inside buying: President and CEO Glen Post recently purchased 10,000 shares, an investment of $337,143. “Since then, Directors Harvey Perry, Fred Nichols and Virginia Boulet have stepped up to buy shares, too.”

Do any of these names peak your interest? To help you further research these ideas, use the list and links below as a starting-off point for your own analysis.

1. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Electric Utilities Industry. Market cap of $11.68B. Current price at $24.1. The stock has gained 13.41% over the last year.

1. Southern Company (SO): Electric Utilities Industry. Market cap of $35.07B. Current price at $40.89. The stock has gained 18.73% over the last year.

1. Dominion Resources, Inc. (D): Electric Utilities Industry. Market cap of $28.18B. Current price at $48.94. The stock has gained 19.37% over the last year.

2. Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL): Waste Management Industry. Market cap of $7.16B. Current price at $83.15. The stock has gained 28.76% over the last year.

3. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA): Oil & Gas Pipelines Industry. Market cap of $8.82B. Current price at $59.03. The stock has gained 2.34% over the last year.

3. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Electric Utilities Industry. Market cap of $23.30B. Current price at $55.21. The stock has gained 8.25% over the last year.

3. Piedmont Natural Gas Co. Inc. (PNY): Gas Utilities Industry. Market cap of $2.14B. Current price at $29.7.The stock has gained 12.12% over the last year.

4. CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL): Telecom Services Industry. Market cap of $21.22B. Current price at $34.43. The stock has gained 2.62% over the last year.

