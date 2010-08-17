6 Simple Investment Ideas For Protecting Against The Dreaded Deflation

Deflation has become the de jour economic trend for those trying to understand the mess the U.S. is in.



The concern is that the U.S. is in a balance sheet recession, where companies and businesses are paying down debt rather than spending, is leading to deflationary pressures on assets and goods in the broader economy.

Just last week, the Fed decided to halt the shrinking of its balance sheet, concerned that it may need to act dramatically to counter deflation.

If deflation is here, U.S. investors need to become wise to the trend, and prepare their portfolios for the worst.

In such an environment, it’s all about cash flow. And there is more than one way to find that.

Low Cost Stores Low cost stores offer a destination for consumers struggling with a fall in their wages and the value of their assets, like homes. The potential for increases in food and commodity prices, such as would be the case in stagflation, would also force consumers to more low cost destinations. Examples: Family Dollar (FDO), Wal-Mart (WMT) Consumer Staples With High Dividends Consumer staple companies that produce products people do not go with out, like canned goods, toothpaste, and beverages, provide opportunity. Such companies' stocks often come with high dividends. Examples: Procter and Gamble (PG), Unilever (UN), Coca Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP) Corporate Debt Corporate debt offers fixed returns, regardless of the economic climate. They are lower in risk and therefore yield than equities, but in a deflationary environment, the return on those equities cannot be assumed. Investing in corporates that will be in high demand in a deflationary environment, such as the aforementioned consumer staples and low cost stores, is an investors' best bet. But debt is likely to be paid off by most companies, rather than expanding. Example: iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Government Debt While yields on U.S. treasuries may be falling, the reality they still remain relatively risk free and guarantee returns. Example: 10-year U.S. Treasury (^TNX) Gold Gold may not seem an obvious choice, as most assets will decline in value during a deflationary period. But investors are likely to be concerned that a deflationary period may be followed by an inflationary one, and therefore will invest a significant amount of their portfolio in gold. This should maintain, if not grow, gold's value. Example: SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), iShares COMEX Gold Trust (IAU) Cash is King The reality, for many investors, may be that cash is yet again king. If deflation does set in, then the value of a great many assets is likely to decline. Being in cash, rather than those assets, will protect your wealth, but not increase it. Interest rates remain incredibly low in savings accounts, but there are opportunities in online banking, where interest rates are higher. As always, important to review the details of how secure said online bank is, particularly after the Kaupthing-Iceland crisis. Example: Discover Savings Account (1.35% return) Don't miss... Your 60-Second Guide To Where Deflation Is Lurking >

