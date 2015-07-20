Global financial portal Investing.com has launched in Australia, giving users news and tools for the Australian financial markets.

The site provides technical insight and web tools for the Australian market to produce data covering stocks, indices, commodities, bonds and more.

It also delivers an economic calendar with over 75 events from Australia, 50,000 real-time financial instruments traded on more than 70 exchanges worldwide, and technical analysis to provide buy or sell recommendations.

“Investing.com takes great pride in providing an accustomed platform to our users all over the world,” said CEO Dror Efrat.

“Providing our users with data that is not only global but specific to their local needs, making it easy and timely for world traders to obtain information and act on it.”

The launch also sees a local version of its financial app available on both Android and iOS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.