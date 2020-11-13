HOW TO TRADE A BIDEN PRESIDENCY: A complete investing guide to profiting from the election outcome and its impact on markets

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The stock market has cheered the 2020 election results, which saw President-elect Joe Biden prevail over incumbent Donald Trump.

Investors are hopeful that Biden’s win, combined with a possibly Republican Senate, will mean that additional fiscal stimulus is passed while market-friendly Trump policies remain.

Business Insider has compiled advice and recommendations from top investors on how to navigate the markets ahead.

Wall Street has so far cheered the triumph of President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 elections with a rally that lifted stocks to intraday record highs.

For many, the prospect of a divided government means that market-friendly Trump policies such as lower corporate tax rates will remain in place, while additional stimulus for the coronavirus-stricken economy may finally be passed.

Before and after the elections, Business Insider’s investing team solicited advice from experts on how to navigate the market fallout of every scenario imaginable. With much of the election uncertainty now gone, we present Wall Street’s advice on how to capitalise on Biden’s vision of America for the next four years.

How to trade a Biden-induced dose of fiscal stimulus:

A fund manager overseeing $US34 billion says a Biden-led blue wave would jolt the US economy out of stagnant growth. He pinpoints the 3 sectors investors should target as stock-picking conditions ripen.

Specific Biden policy proposals and their market impact: An investing shop overseeing $US476 billion analysed 650 stocks to fine-tune its election strategy. The firm’s experts break down the trades to make around a Biden win â€” and explain how investors can keep portfolios safe.

Strategies for post-election coronavirus stimulus: A $US2.5 billion investment chief highlights the stock-market sectors poised to benefit the most if stimulus is passed after the election â€” and says Trump ending negotiations doesn’t threaten the economic recovery

How to invest if a Blue sweep occurs and the market tanks: A Wall Street expert says the stock market would drop 10-15% if the Georgia run-off turns the Senate blue â€” and says investors should look to these 4 areas if it does

An exclusive look at what an influential fund told clients right after the election: Iconiq Capital, which counts some of the world’s most influential families as clients, broke down the investment implications of the US election. Here are the highlights of its 23-page presentation.

JPMorgan’s top strategist breaks down the bullish implications of a divided government: The chief strategist at JPMorgan’s $US2.3 trillion investing arm says the US elections could resolve a ‘polarised’ stock market amid sharp political divisions â€” and pinpoints 4 trades that are likely to benefit

The most attractive sectors for a divided government: Raymond James’ investment chief details why Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell are the perfect pair to drive markets upwards â€” and lists 4 sectors he thinks are primed for gains no matter who’s in power

UBS Wealth Management shares investing tips for a divided government: An advisor at the world’s largest wealth manager breaks down why a Biden win and a split congress is the best long-term outcome for markets â€” and says investors should look to 4 subsectors for ongoing gains

Why defence stocks are particularly attractive now: Morgan Stanley breaks down why defence stocks are cheap must-buys after the election regardless of who wins â€” including the top pick it expects to rally 62%

Stocks to buy and hold for long after election night : The investment chief at a $US750 million firm explains why the bull market will forge on regardless of election outcome â€” and shares the 12 highest-conviction stock picks that make up her market-beating strategy

5 experts explain why the Fed matters to investors above all else: Wall Street experts are calling the Fed the single most-important driver of stock market returns after all the election chaos. Here’s why they’re bullish and how they recommend exploiting the gains to come.

David Rosenberg’s advice on how to invest after the elections: Famed economist David Rosenberg told us 4 crucial trends won’t change no matter how the elections go. Here’s how to invest in them all.

Investing strategies for multiple asset classes:A team of Wells Fargo investment strategists who studied the latest election results shares how exactly to play the most likely outcome with stocks, bonds, commodities, and tax strategies

Longtime investors share their advice for gridlock: 3 veteran investors share where to invest now to build resilient long-term portfolios that can win even if the elections produce a gridlocked government

An extensive webinar with 3 experts on all things election-related: WATCH: How to invest during a volatile election season â€” a conversation with 3 top market experts

