Investing 101: Using Short Seller Activity to Find Breakout Stocks

A stock’s 20, 50, and 200-day moving averages generally serve as a resistance point for market price, but once surpassed it can provide momentum to rise higher.



The stocks we listed have market caps above $300M and are currently trading above their 20 and 50-day MA, and within 10% of their 200-day MA.

Do you think it’s possible these names will reach their 200-day and continue to rally?

And to see what short-sellers think of these upswings, we’ve also included data on short float and short ratios.

Ultimately we listed the names experiencing the top 5 short decreases, and the top 5 short increases.

Although this is a very basic way to find undervalued and uptrending companies, it can be a very valuable starting point for your own analysis.

Having this is information in mind, which of these names are you most bullish about? Full details below.

New to the investing game? Let’s review the key terms and why they’re valuable in analysing a company:



Moving averages (MA or SMA) are the average price of the stock over the given time period (generally over the previous 20 days, 50 days or 200 days). When a stock is rallying it means it is performing above it’s market average for a given time period. It is presented as a % of performance relative to the average. When a stock is performing above its 20-day market average (MA) as well as its 50 and 200 day market averages, it signals bullish momentum.

Short selling is an investment technique that allows an investor to make money when the value of a stock falls. Short sellers, however, lose money when the share price rises. And because share prices could rise to infinity, a reckless short position could lead to incredibly large losses. Because short selling requires borrowing, an individual or institution must meet several requirements (including background checks) to engage in short selling. Thus, short sellers are seen as more sophisticated than the average investor.

In general: When there is an INCREASE in short selling, short sellers seem to think the names will DROP in value. When there is an DECREASE in short selling, short Sellers seem to think the names will RISE in value.

Data sorted by short selling activity.

Short Sellers Think These Stocks Will Drop: Top Increases in Short Selling over Previous Month



1. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS): Industrial Electrical Equipment Industry. Market cap of $632.76M. Current price $26.08. Shares shorted increased to 6.01M shares from 4.63M in the previous month. This represents a 12.18% change in the company’s 11.33M share float. The stock is currently trading 7.84% above its 20-day MA, 3.67% above its 50-day MA, and 1.35% below its 200-day MA. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 6.61% over the last week.

2.Harbin Electric, Inc. (HRBN): Industrial Electrical Equipment Industry. Market cap of $509.69M. Current price $16.83. Shares shorted increased to 9.79M shares from 8.30M in the previous month. This represents a 8.87% change in the company’s 16.80M share float. The stock is currently trading 17.75% above its 20-day MA, 3.33% above its 50-day MA, and 7.71% below its 200-day MA. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.2). The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 9.1% over the last week.

3.Home Inns & Hotels Management Inc (HMIN): Lodging Industry. Market cap of $1.66B. Current price $40.05. Shares shorted increased to 3.61M shares from 2.93M in the previous month. This represents a 3.41% change in the company’s 19.96M share float. The stock is currently trading 11.06% above its 20-day MA, 3.04% above its 50-day MA, and 4.04% below its 200-day MA. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 12.33% over the last week.

4.AsiaInfo-Linkage,Inc. (ASIA): Security Software & Services Industry. Market cap of $1.25B. Current price $17.54. Shares shorted increased to 11.67M shares from 10.37M in the previous month. This represents a 2.88% change in the company’s 45.15M share float. The stock is currently trading 17.83% above its 20-day MA, 1.93% above its 50-day MA, and 7.03% below its 200-day MA. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 16.08% over the last week.

5.AOL, Inc. (AOL): Internet Information Providers Industry. Market cap of $2.20B. Current price $20.23. Shares shorted increased to 18.95M shares from 16.23M in the previous month. This represents a 2.59% change in the company’s 105.20M share float. The stock is currently trading 1.41% above its 20-day MA, 1.93% above its 50-day MA, and 9.28% below its 200-day MA. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 5.12% over the last week.

Short Sellers Think These Stocks Will Rise: Top Decreases in Short Selling over Previous Month

1. Entropic Communications, Inc. (ENTR): Semiconductor Industry. Market cap of $791.68M. Current price $9. Shares shorted decreased to 27.68M shares from 30.22M in the previous month. This represents a 3% change in the company’s 84.76M share float. The stock is currently trading 10.67% above its 20-day MA, 6.03% above its 50-day MA, and 3.92% below its 200-day MA. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.45). The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 7.32% over the last week.

2.Arkansas Best Corporation (ABFS): Trucking Industry. Market cap of $622.79M. Current price $24.47. Shares shorted decreased to 1.55M shares from 1.97M in the previous month. This represents a 1.87% change in the company’s 22.42M share float. The stock is currently trading 9.08% above its 20-day MA, 5.36% above its 50-day MA, and 1.23% below its 200-day MA. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 6.94% over the last week.

3.The New York Times Company (NYT): Publishing Industry. Market cap of $1.27B. Current price $8.84. Shares shorted decreased to 12.79M shares from 14.88M in the previous month. This represents a 1.54% change in the company’s 135.70M share float. The stock is currently trading 8.41% above its 20-day MA, 10.25% above its 50-day MA, and 1.1% below its 200-day MA. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 9.91% (equivalent to 5.29 days of average volume). The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 9.15% over the last week.

4.CTC Media, Inc (CTCM): Broadcasting Industry. Market cap of $3.51B. Current price $21.69. Shares shorted decreased to 1.04M shares from 1.67M in the previous month. This represents a 1.1% change in the company’s 57.51M share float. The stock is currently trading 6.78% above its 20-day MA, 6.99% above its 50-day MA, and 0.61% below its 200-day MA. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.28). The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 11.34% over the last week.

5.ABM Industries Inc. (ABM): Business Services Industry. Market cap of $1.25B. Current price $23.46. Shares shorted decreased to 3.11M shares from 3.58M in the previous month. This represents a 1.06% change in the company’s 44.29M share float. The stock is currently trading 3.36% above its 20-day MA, 1.06% above its 50-day MA, and 2.67% below its 200-day MA. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 7.08% (equivalent to 11.17 days of average volume). The stock has lost 6.5% over the last quarter.

(List compiled by Becca Lipman)

