Investing 101: 10 Rallying Yet Deeply Undervalued Companies

(List compiled by Becca Lipman. Data sourced from Fidelity and Finviz.)



To create this list we wanted to identify rallying, undervalued stocks with market caps above $300M. By “rallying” we mean that the stocks are performing above their 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages (MA).

To narrow our list down, we chose stocks that are trading at an additional 20% above their 200-day MA.

Furthermore, all of these names are undervalued relative to their industry when compared to the following valuation metrics:

• Trailing 12-month price to earnings ratio (TTM P/E)

• Price to earnings to growth ratio (PEG)

• Price to cash flow ratio

We search for undervalued companies because they provide investors with more “bang for your buck.” The lower the price multiples, the less investors have to pay for a dollar of earnings. As these stocks rally, they become more fairly valued relative to other companies.

Although this may be a simple way of finding undervalued companies, it is certainly a great place for you to start your own analysis.

Are you unclear on any of the terms above? Let’s review:

Trailing twelve months (TTM): An indication that the calculated data has come from the last twelve months. For example, if data released in July 2045 is “TTM” (ie, P/E TTM or “Trailing P/E”), this means the price and the earning-per-share data comes from the twelve-month period of August 2044 to July 2045.

Rallying: When a stock is rallying it means it is performing above its moving average for a given time period. It is presented as a % of performance relative to the average. When a stock is performing above its 20-day moving average (MA) as well as its 50 and 200 day moving averages, it signals bullish momentum. All the stocks in this list are rallying above their 20, 50, and 200-day MA.

Market capitalisation (Market Cap): Market capitalisation, commonly referred to as market cap, is the total market value of a company’s outstanding shares. It can be thought of as a measure of company’s size. It can be calculated by multiplying the number of shares by the current price of the shares. Companies with higher market cap are considered to have more trustworthy information because they have greater histories of profitability and data.

Example, If company X has 15 million outstanding shares valued at $25 a share, the market cap would be $15M x $25 = $375M. If Company’s X’s stock price rises to $30 then the new market value will be $450 Million ($15M x $30 = $450M).

Price to Earnings Growth Ratio (PEG): To understand PEG, we start with the Price/Earnings ratio (P/E), a widely-used tool for valuing a stock. P/E is short for the share price relative to earnings per share (EPS). The ratio indicates how much investors are paying for a dollar of earnings.

P/E = (Share Price)/(EPS)

It is important to remember that share prices take into account expected future earnings growth. So investors might be willing to pay a high price today if they expect a company’s earnings to grow significantly in the future. This makes comparing P/E ratios complicated — some industries have high earnings growth trends, which inflates a company’s P/E relative to companies in other industries.

This is where PEG ratios become handy. PEG is short for the Price/Earnings to Growth ratio. The PEG ratio takes the P/E ratio one step further by including a calculation for annual earnings (EPS) growth.

PEG = (P/E)/(Annual EPS Growth)

In general, a stock with a high PEG ratio is considered expensive or overvalued, while a stock with a low PEG ratio is considered cheap or undervalued.

Price to Free Cash Flow (P/FCF): Free cash flow is the amount of cash generated by a company in one year after subtracting short-term and long-term investments in the company, expenses, and taxes. It is the cash flow available to both debt and stock investors.

The ratio of stock price divided by free cash flow per share (P/FCF) is often used to compare the value of companies. As a general rule, P/FCF under 5 (or price is less than 5 times free cash flow per share) is considered “undervalued,” which means the stock may be trading at too low of a price and may rise in the future to properly reflect the free cash flow generated by the firm.

Now that you’re armed with information, and given these undervalued conditions, do you think the value of these companies will continue to rise? Use the data below as a starting-off point for your own analysis.

analyse These Ideas (Tools Will Open In A New Window)

1. Access a thorough description of all companies mentioned

2. Compare analyst ratings for all stocks mentioned below

3. visualise annual returns for all stocks mentioned

List sorted by market cap.

1. Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH): Health Care Plans Industry. Market cap of $57.15B. Current price at $51.99. TTM P/E at 11.83 vs. industry average 17.91. PEG at 1.03 vs. industry average1.3. TTM Price/Cash flow at 9.47 vs. industry average at 10.96. The stock has gained 72.84% over the last year.

2. CIGNA Corporation (CI): Health Care Plans Industry. Market cap of $14.24B. Current price at $52.32. TTM P/E at 9.66 vs. industry average 17.91. PEG at 1.07 vs. industry average1.3. TTM Price/Cash flow at 7.92 vs. industry average at 10.96. The stock has gained 69.85% over the last year.

3. Discover Financial Services (DFS): Credit Services Industry. Market cap of $14.17B. Current price at $26.27. TTM P/E at 8.54 vs. industry average 17.17. PEG at 0.85 vs. industry average1.74. TTM Price/Cash flow at 8.03 vs. industry average at 12.99. The stock has had a good month, gaining 10.32%.

4. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP): Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration Industry. Market cap of $7.76B. Current price at $72.62. TTM P/E at 22.33 vs. industry average 42.93. PEG at 1.58 vs. industry average2.76. TTM Price/Cash flow at 12.05 vs. industry average at 14.76. Exhibiting strong upside momentum–currently trading 7.49% above its SMA20, 14.54% above its SMA50, and 27.91% above its SMA200. The stock has had a good month, gaining 17.89%.

5. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN): Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration Industry. Market cap of $5.21B. Current price at $33.84. TTM P/E at 28.34 vs. industry average 42.93. PEG at 1.86 vs. industry average2.76. TTM Price/Cash flow at 9.64 vs. industry average at 14.76. The stock has had a good month, gaining 16.83%.

6. DeVry Inc. (DV): Education & Training Services Industry. Market cap of $4.54B. Current price at $65.97. TTM P/E at 14.38 vs. industry average 21.92. PEG at 1.22 vs. industry average1.9. TTM Price/Cash flow at 11.86 vs. industry average at 15.21. Exhibiting strong upside momentum–currently trading 7.02% above its SMA20, 13.71% above its SMA50, and 27.99% above its SMA200. The stock has had a good month, gaining 15.31%.

7. Oil States International Inc. (OIS): Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Market cap of $4.38B. Current price at $85.72. TTM P/E at 24.15 vs. industry average 42.91. PEG at 2.3 vs. industry average2.76. TTM Price/Cash flow at 13.21 vs. industry average at 14.76. The stock has had a good month, gaining 17.01%.

8. AMERIGROUP Corporation (AGP): Health Care Plans Industry. Market cap of $3.61B. Current price at $72.23. TTM P/E at 12.22 vs. industry average 17.91. PEG at 0.99 vs. industry average1.3. TTM Price/Cash flow at 10.49 vs. industry average at 10.96. The stock has had a good month, gaining 11.98%.

9. Education Management Corporation (EDMC): Education & Training Services Industry. Market cap of $3.43B. Current price at $25.61. TTM P/E at 15.05 vs. industry average 21.92. PEG at 1.12 vs. industry average1.9. TTM Price/Cash flow at 9.34 vs. industry average at 15.21. The stock has gained 58.74% over the last year.

10. NewMarket Corp. (NEU): Specialty Chemicals Industry. Market cap of $2.37B. Current price at $172.66. TTM P/E at 13.25 vs. industry average 16.86. PEG at 1.09 vs. industry average1.66. TTM Price/Cash flow at 10.81 vs. industry average at 13.27. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 7.56% (equivalent to 9.87 days of average volume). The stock has gained 62.24% over the last year.

Interactive Chart: Press Play to see how analyst ratings have changed for the stocks mentioned above. Analyst ratings sourced from Zacks Investment Research.



<p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.