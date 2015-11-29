REPORTS: Suspected Planned Parenthood shooter said 'no more baby parts' after he was taken into custody.

The man accused of shooting up a Planned Parenthood facility in Colorado Springs appears to have had a political grievance against the organisation.

Robert Lewis Dear allegedly muttered, “no more baby parts” in a statement to police after he was taken into custody, according to NBC News.

The Washington Post cited an unnamed official with knowledge of the case who said the Friday afternoon attack was “politically motivated.”

Dear apparently discussed President Obama in statements to investigators, NBC News reports, though it was unclear what his precise motivation may have been.

Medical facilities that provide abortion services have frequently been targeted by people who disagree with the practice.

Planned Parenthood in particular has found itself in the crosshairs on a number of levels in recent months, after secretly recorded videos believed to be related to the organisation were publicized this summer,

The videos, which Planned Parenthood said were heavily edited, allegedly showed a Planned Parenthood employee discussing the organisation’s practice of using tissue from aborted fetuses for scientific research.

Activists began protesting at Planned Parenthood facilities nationwide and lawmakers throughout the country called for the government to defund the organisation.

NOW WATCH: This massive American aircraft carrier is headed to the Persian Gulf to help fight ISIS



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.