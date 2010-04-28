Investigators Find The Person That Found The Gizmodo iPhone

Photo: Gizmodo

California police have figured out who found the lost iPhone that Gizmodo landed, San Jose Business Journal reports.Investigators have not said what this person’s name is. They are also not saying if they’ll charge the person with a crime.



Investigators are trying to determine if the person that found the phone in a bar is the same person that eventually sold the phone to Gizmodo.

Also in the story, we learn that a law firm hired by Apple, along with Apple employee grey Powell told the DA that the phone was stolen and it warranted investigation.

San Mateo county D.A. Steve Wagstaffe tells the Business Journal that they did not search Gizmodo editor Jason Chen’s computer to get this information.

See Also: And Here’s The Apple Guy Who Lost The iPhone 4.0

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.