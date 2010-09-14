Investigators Find Old Cobbled-Together Pipe At Site Of San Bruno Explosion

Investigators on site of the last week’s massive gas line explosion may blame the leak on shoddy equipment used by Pacific Gas & Electric.



The 28-foot length of pipe consisted of several shorter lengths of pipe welded together in an unusual configuration, with a seam running along the length of the pipe, according to WSJ.

The pipe was also too old and curved to accommodate a modern safety inspection device, according to LA Times.

But don’t expect the axe to fall entirely on PCG. The oil company says it met all federal requirements and used other recommended inspections at least once a year.

PCG is down over 8% since the disaster.

Check out stunning photos of the San Bruno explosion –>

