Black Box Data Shows Asiana 214 Tried To Abort Landing Moments Before Crashing

The NTSB has recovered the ‘black boxes’ from Asiana Flight 214.

Data recovered from the “black boxes” onboard Asiana Flight 214 shows that the pilots of the Boeing 777 jet tried to pull up moments before crash landing.



That is based on information from the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), which records communcations between the crew and the cockpit. It and the flight data recorder (FDR) were both recovered from the wreckage of the Boeing 777 Saturday evening.

The two devices record an enormous amount of data from the flight, which will help investigators determine the cause of the accident.

Also known as “black boxes,” they were flown under federal guard to a Washington, D.C. lab run by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is conducting the investigation into the cause of the crash.

The two-hour CVR recording is “good quality,” NTSB Chairman Debbie Hersman said at a press conference Sunday afternoon. It reveals that as Flight 214 approached the runway, there was no discussion of “any aircraft anomolies or concerns with the approach.”

But about four seconds before impact, the stick shaker — which vibrates the plane’s control yoke to warn of a stall — can be heard. Just 1.5 seconds before impact, a call to abort the landing was made, Hersman said. She did not specify who made the call.

The flight data recorder contains 24 hours of recorded data. According to the NTSB, that data shows that the plane’s throttles were advanced in the moments before impact, and that the engines seemed to respond normally.

In an interview with Meet the Press, NTSB Chairman Debbie Hersman said “We have a lot of information to go through, and I think at this point everything is still on the table for us.”

