Investigators Are Still Struggling To Identify The Bulgaria Bus Bomber

Investigators are struggling to identify the Bulgaria suicide bomber who killed seven people (including himself) on Wednesday and witness reports contrast autopsy results.Bulgarian Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov – who is leading the investigation – told Haaretz that the identity of the attacker is still unclear, noting that the bomber had never been to Guantánamo Bay and “there is no proof that he was sent by Hezbollah.”



The day after the attack Bulgarian media reported that former Guantánamo detainee Mehdi Ghezali was the bomber.

On Sunday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CBS that Israel has “unquestionable…intelligence that this was done by Hezbollah backed by Iran.”

Two other American officials and a senior Israeli official “confirmed” that Hezbollah was behind the bombing, according to the New York Times. but the officials declined to specific intelligence that linked Hezbollah to the attack that killed five Israelis.

Airport security footage showed the primary suspect as a Caucasian man dressed like a tourist who had a fake Michigan licence – by the name of Jacque Felipe Martin of Baton Rouge, La. – and a U.S. passport.

The owner of a car rental company who denied the bomber a car on suspicion of his licence told BBC that the man in the security footage was the same man, but he appeared to be wearing a wig.

She described the suspect as having dark skin, short brown hair and speaking English with an Arabic accent. She added that he had a lot of money in 500-euro notes and appeared to be upset.

On Friday AP reported that prosecutors cited witness reports that the suspect had dark eyes and said they believe the man to be short-haired, but that they were unclear whether he was wearing a wig or had a haircut after the footage was taken.

However, a forensic expert who took part in autopsies on the victims and the attacker told Bulgarian National TV that the bomber “had a white face, light eyes, and very thick brown hair.”

The Bulgarian newspaper Troud reported that a taxi driver who said he gave the bomber a ride the day before the attack told unnamed investigators that he spoke “decent Russian.”

The Bulgarian Standard daily reports that Bulgarian police are investigating the involvement of two accomplices.

On Sunday Bulgarian media reported that police were looking for a woman believed to have been staying in a hotel with the bomber.

Troud reported, again citing unnamed investigators, that this woman is also believed to be linked to a possible second man whom police think may have been the bomber’s accomplice.

That man was reported to be a U.S. citizen named David Jepson, who was allegedly captured on airport security footage at the end of June, according to unconfirmed information.

The Bulgarian Interior Ministry have not substantiated those reports but did say that it’s possible a second person was involved.

Fingerprints and DNA samples from the scene of the bombing are being analysed by Bulgaria, Israel, the U.S., Sweden and Interpol.

