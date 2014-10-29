The Man Who Investigated The Secret Service Prostitution Scandal Was Allegedly Caught With A Prostitute

AP Photo/Charles Dharapak In this photograph posted on Instagram, U.S. Secret Service agents stand at ‘the Beast’, the armoured limousine of President Barack Obama, before he steps off Air Force One at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, Friday, Oct. 25, 2013, en route to visit Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) in Brooklyn and attend Democratic National Committee fundraising events.

A Department of Homeland Security investigator who led an internal review of the 2012 prostitution scandal that rocked the Secret Service resigned in August after being implicated as allegedly visiting a prostitute himself, The New York Times reports.

The Times has more:

Sheriff’s deputies in Broward County, Fla., saw David Nieland, the investigator, entering and leaving a building they had under surveillance as part of a prostitution investigation, according to officials briefed on the investigation. They later interviewed a prostitute who identified Mr. Nieland in a photograph and said he had paid her for sex.

Nieland declined to answer any questions of The Times, only emailing that “the allegation is not true.”

As the head of the Miami office of the DHS Inspector General, Nieland was tasked with looking in to allegations that Secret Service agents had paid for prostitutes ahead of President Obama’s visit to Cartagena, Colombia in April 2012.

More than a dozen Secret Service agents and military personnel working in advance of an Obama visit to Cartagena got drunk and brought prostitutes back to their hotel rooms at the time, according to CNN. The scandal rocked the agency and cost more than ten Secret Service employees their jobs, in addition to overshadowing the president’s trip to the Summit of the Americas.

Although he was stopped by deputies, Nieland told them he was working on an investigation, The Times reported. He refused to answer questions posed by DHS, but resigned from the agency on Aug. 9.

Check out the full story at The Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.