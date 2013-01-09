Here's What The Investigation Of Yesterday's Dreamliner Fire Has Found So Far

After a fire broke out in the belly of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Logan International Airport yesterday, the National Transportation Safety Board sent three investigators to Boston to look into the Dreamliner’s airworthiness and the response of fire and airport personnel.



The NTSB has just released its initial findings, which cover the damage done to the aircraft, but do not address the cause of the fire as of yet:

The NTSB investigator on scene found that the auxiliary power unit battery had severe fire damage. Thermal damage to the surrounding structure and components is confined to the area immediately near the APU battery rack (within about 20 inches) in the aft electronics bay.

Preliminary reports from Japan Airlines representatives indicate that aeroplane maintenance and cleaning personnel were on the aeroplane with the APU in operation just prior to the detection of smoke in the cabin and that Boston Logan Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting were contacted.

Rescue and fire personnel and equipment responded to the aeroplane and detected a fire in the electronics and equipment bay near the APU battery box. Initial reports indicate that the fire was extinguished about 40 minutes after arrival of the first rescue and fire personnel. One firefighter received minor injuries.

This morning, a different Japan Air Lines Boeing 787 at Logan was grounded as it prepared to take off for Tokyo, due to a 40-gallon fuel leak.

