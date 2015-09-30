INVEST IN YOURSELF: Five psychological biases that can hold any trader back

Invest in yourself is a series designed to offer the education and insights you need to navigate the share trading landscape. Presented by CommSec, the series draws on market expertise to ensure you get the most out of trading. From video tutorials to how-to guides, CommSec’s array of training resources can help you trade with confidence. For more share trading basics watch ‘Tips for beginners’ at www.commsec.com.au/investinyourself.

Photo: Shutterstock

Trading is one of those businesses – yes it’s a business – where you have to embrace uncertainty in a manner that most business owners would never dream of.

There is the uncertainty of the markets, the uncertainty of the economy, the uncertainty of what other traders will do, the uncertainty of how a move in another market might impact on the stock, bond, commodity or currency you are investing or trading in, and there is uncertainty about the level of uncertainty that traders face when they place their money in the markets.

But while periods of acute volatility always get the headlines, and while there are rational reasons why a trader may be affected by such moves, traders also need to be aware of a number of cognitive biases that can have an impact on their trading account even in normal times when volatility is low.

These biases are the psychological hurdles traders need to overcome if they are to be the best they can be.

Here are 5 of the key biases traders should know about.

Anchoring

An anchor keeps a boat, ship or object in a fixed or semi-fixed position. People, traders, often anchor on information they hear or entry levels when they invest.

Let’s say you buy an index or a stock at a particular level. What anchoring tells us is that traders will anchor on this entry price as where they see value.

That means that no matter what new information that comes to hand the trader may have difficulty recalibrating their understanding of where value lies. That’s not to say that a trader should react to every movement in the price of the asset position they are holding, but it does mean that sometimes traders simply hang on too long to a position they hold.

Luckily there is a fairly straightforward method to overcome this bias: Traders need to have a solid entry process along with a known stop-loss and take-profit methodology.

Loss Aversion

“I didn’t lose because I didn’t sell” is a common phrase in the market. Of course when the market falls, as it does sometimes, keeping your head, is the prudent advice.

But what can be excellent advice at times of rare and random market dislocations can actually work against traders in the normal course of business.

That’s because, just like the Collingwood footy club or the Australian cricket team, less experienced traders hate losing. But taking losses is a part of the overall trading and investing process.

The problem is that the fathers of behavioural finance – Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman and his collaborator Amos Tversky – taught us that when it comes to humans “losses loom larger than corresponding gains.”

That means new traders will sometimes struggle to “pull the trigger” to institute trades. Equally, because less experienced traders may not recognise that losing is often part of the trading plan they will be unable to take what could be considered a prudent loss. That means the losses can grow to the maximum point of pain, which is also the maximum loss a traders account can bear.

Equally because making gains is sometimes difficult and because once made, many traders, suffering from loss aversion, will fret over losing their gains.

So they cut their profits short.

Overcoming this bias is straightforward and like anchoring it simply requires the trader and investor to have a solid process for entering a trade, for taking a loss and for letting a profit run. As long as a trader has a known, repeatable process the chances of success are increased and the ability to overcome this bias maximised.

Overconfidence

Some people trade because they want to make money quickly. Some people invest because they are managing their superannuation. Some because they are just fascinated by markets.

Whatever the reason all humans are at risk of letting a little bit of success get the better of them.

Whereas loss aversion will stop traders pulling the trigger or taking a loss, overconfidence can cause a spiral in risk tolerance and taking positions which are too big for their investment and trading goals.

Overconfidence can lead to increased trading volumes, increased trade sizes, “doubling down” where a trader adds to a losing bet, and under-reaction to important and game changing information. Overconfidence also helps feed bubbles.

The problem with overconfidence is that it breaks down the decision-making process a trader has established for themselves. It erodes the use of stop losses and it hurts profitability.

Again, like loss aversion and anchoring, it’s an investors process and an adherence to it that will stop this feature taking control.

Bandwagon effect

Global markets have been able to watch a real time example of the bandwagon effect in the Shanghai stock market over the past year. After a rally from the low 2,000 region the market peaked around 150% higher, and after 60 million retail investors joined the rally buying shares. The inevitable bubble pop reverberated around the world.

This is a result, and example of, the bandwagon effect where the human tendency is for people to want to conform, and to chase returns in a growing market.

But, as the results of this latest bubble – in a long line of bubbles since Tulips and the South Sea Company centuries ago – proves is that human kind is still human kind and traders still get caught up in the hype.

Again, it’s all about process when it comes to overcoming this bias.

Confirmation Bias

Traders should evaluate new information which effects their trading positions when it becomes available. That can be both positive and negative. The falling Aussie dollar helps exporters like Cochlear, the commodity cycle impacts BHP and the economy and interest rates impact the banks.

Many traders, however, don’t do this. Rather they seek only the information that confirms their existing view and don’t objectively evaluate new information.

Traders must also that they don’t fall prone to overweighting recent data in favour of the longer-term importance of other information.

To overcome this bias traders need to be objective, to evaluate fresh information as it comes in, to take the stop losses when they come. Put simply, if the facts change, then the position should be looked at with fresh eyes.

The right mentor matters

