5 Reasons Investors Are Going Crazy For Farmland

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It may seem a radical investment made by those who believe the end times are coming, but with food prices soaring, farmland could be on the brink of a serious bull market.It’s not just investors like Jim Rogers in the market, but countries too seeking to secure their food future.



Of course farmland investment comes with its own challenges. It requires a long-term commitment. Weather volatility and political instability could slam your investment in the short-term.

But if you have the patience, and the money, farm land could be of huge use to you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.