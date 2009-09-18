How Wall Street's Meltdown Is Good News For Ad Tech

New York is the home of the ad tech business, and the industry could actually receive a lift from Wall Street’s meltdown. How?



“We’ve seen a lot of great engineering talent leave the banks,” says Venrock partner David Pakman, “So there’s been a lot of great technologists available in New York.”

In this video, Pakman also talks about one ad tech firm he’s looked at recently, which is trying to apply behavioural targeting to Web video advertising. We’ll see if he eventually ends up investing in it.



