Inventory Rebuilding Is Over And Now The Fed Is Spooked

In yet another sign of a weakening economy, Production in U.S. Unexpectedly Dropped in September



Output at factories, mines and utilities fell 0.2 per cent, the first decline since the recession ended in June 2009, figures from the Federal Reserve showed today. Factory production also decreased 0.2 per cent, reflecting declines in consumer durable goods, like appliances and furniture.

The rebuilding of stockpiles, a component of the factory rebound last year, will probably cool following eight consecutive gains in inventories, a sign assembly lines will not accelerate much more. At the same time, improving demand from overseas and a pickup in business investment on new equipment may keep benefiting American manufacturers like Alcoa Inc., helping support the

Economists forecast production would increase 0.2 per cent, according to the median of 63 projections in a Bloomberg News survey. Estimates ranged from a decrease of 0.3 per cent to a gain of 0.4 per cent. The drop followed an unrevised 0.2 per cent gain in August.

Industrial Production Release

Inquiring minds are interested in the Industrial Production Release details.

Photo: Mish’s Global Economic Trend Analysis

Final products and consumer goods were both down for the second consecutive month. With the collapse in housing and the stimulus money pretty much spent, I expect further weakening of all the major market group components.

The only positives in the report this month are mining and business equipment, with the latter weakening rapidly.

Industrial Production

Photo: Mish’s Global Economic Trend Analysis

In percentage terms the bounce in industrial production looks impressive. In actual terms it looks pretty feeble.

Note that industrial production collapsed to 1998 lows at the bottom of the recession, taking back an unprecedented 11 years worth of gains. In spite of the huge bounce from the bottom in percentage terms, Industrial production is barely above the level in 2000.

