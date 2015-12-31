16 inventors who were killed by their own inventions

The first balloon flight by Rozier and Marquis d'Arlandes.

Jean-Françoise Pilâtre de Rozier volunteered for the first human hot air balloon flight in 1783 because 'there was no way' he 'was going to let this honour go to an artisan.' The flight propelled him into international stardom.

Later on, two others became the first to cross the English Channel by hot air balloon and became the new international superstars.

Pilâtre de Rozier, envious that he was no longer the center of attention, created the Rozière balloon to solve the problems faced by the previous guys. But something mysterious went wrong during his attempt at crossing the English Channel, and he died during the flight.

Source: Ultimate History