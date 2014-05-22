The Man Who Invented The Computer Password Admits That It's Become A Nightmare

It hasn’t been a great year for cyber security so far.

Between the massive Heartbleed bug discovered in April and numerous password breaches — the most recent coming from eBay — it’s clear there are serious problems with the password.

As it turns out, the man who invented the computer password back in the early 1960s agrees.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, 87-year-old Fernando Corbato said that the password has become “kind of a nightmare.”

Unfortunately it’s become kind of a nightmare with the World Wide Web. I don’t think anybody can possibly remember all the passwords that are issued or set up. That leaves people with two choices. Either you maintain a crib sheet, a mild no-no, or you use some sort of program as a password manager. Either one is a nuisance.

Corbato went on to say that he probably has about 150 passwords that he’s accumulated over the years. Passwords, according to Corbato, aren’t “a super-high level” of security, but are enough to prevent others from casually snooping through your data.

The other major issue with passwords, according to Jonathan Klein, president of Usher, a company that works on mobile identity solutions for enterprise, is that they’re vulnerable by nature. As Klein explained in a previous interview with Business Insider, sending any type of critical information to another server, such as a password, makes it susceptible to hackers.

Even Corbato, a former computer-science professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has engaged in poor practices when it comes to keeping passwords safe.

“I have to confess, I used to use a crib sheet,” he told the Journal. “I don’t think I’m guarding any great secrets.”

