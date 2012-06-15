10 Incredible Things Invented By Kids

Photo: Wikipedia
For hundreds of years, kids have been been making advances in science, technology and food, all before they’re old enough to drive a car.From everyday toys to life-altering creations, here some of the best inventions that have come from the word’s youngest minds.
The toy truck was first patented by 6-year-old Robert Patch in June 1963.
The tiny play vehicle, now a favourite of young boys everywhere, could be taken apart, rebuilt and transformed into different kinds trucks.
As a young boy in Boston, Benjamin Franklin enjoyed swimming and got quite good at it. To increase his water speed, at the age of 11, Franklin took lily-pad shaped instruments and wore them on his hands as fins or flippers.
Though the modern invention uses flippers on their feet, Franklin was the first to come up with the novel idea.
In 1905, at the age of a 11, a San Francisco boy mixed soda powder and water in a cup and stirred it with a wooden stick.
After leaving it overnight on his cold porch, he found a tasty treat when he awoke the next morning.
Epperson got his patent in 1923 and the Popsicle has been a worldwide summer staple ever since.
After dropping out of Grammar School at age 15, Chester Greenwood invented earmuffs when he became tired of being too cold while ice skating.
Greenwood, a Maine native, got his patent approved in 1877 and millions of ears are now nice and toasty because of him.
French boy Louis Braille was accidentally blinded in one eye at age three and a disease cost him sight in his other eye at age five.
A decade later, in 1824, Braille invented his own reading and writing language made of dots.
This eponymous invention is now used around the world and has given blind people the priceless gift of reading.
As a boy on his Utah farm, Philo Farnsworth used to enjoy watching the plows go back and forth. In 1921, at the age of 15, he had the sketches and diagrams to compile an electronic television system.
Just six years later, Farnsworth's image dissector transmitted its first electronic image. This paved the way for the electronic device that changed the world.
While watching a travelling circus in 1930, a 16-year-old Iowa boy named George Nissen thought that it would be really cool if performers could bounce back up in the air and continue their tricks.
While on the University of Iowa's gymnastics team four years later, he and his coach perfected the fun contraption, which he later named 'trampoline,' after the Spanish word for diving board.
Roughly 75 years later, the trampoline provides endless backyard fun for millions around the world.
Samuelson was already a strong aquaplaner at the age of 18 in Minnesota, but he wanted to create something similar to snow skiing on the water.
He eventually took two wooden boards, bending the tips up by softening the wood by boiling them in a kettle, and started skiing on a lake between Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Samuelson did not have the first patent of the invention but is now rightly recognised for inventing water skis, a crowning achievement in water sports.
Where J. Armand Bombardier lived as a child in southeastern Quebec in the early 1900's, they didn't blow the roads during the snowy winters. So cars had to be put away in favour of horse-drawn sleighs.
Bombardier started out learning mechanical engineering as a teen and came up with a crude, surface-skimming vehicle with a small propeller. In 1926, at age 19, he began making gas powered machines that would be the precursor to the snowmobile that is now essential in so many parts of the world.
George Westinghouse was 21-years-old when he saw two trains crash into each other when the two conductors were unable to apply the breaks quickly enough.
To prevent these crashes, the next year, Westinghouse came up with a train breaking system based on compressed air that was a foolproof way to stop a train or moving vehicle in a much more fast manner. This invention has saved countless lives since its invention and a version of this breaking system is still used today.
