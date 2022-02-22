15 details you might have missed in ‘Inventing Anna’

- “Inventing Anna” premiered February 11 on Netflix and is packed with subtle details and references.
- The series is based on the real-life case of “fake heiress” Anna Sorokin (aka Anna Delvey).
- Here are 15 details you may have missed in the new Shonda Rhimes show.
According to Page Six, Sorokin “moved into the Wooster Street headquarters of McFarland’s dubious credit-card company Magnises for four months” and “wouldn’t leave,” according to a source.
Per Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article, Sorokin really did have dinner with Shkreli one night and he really did play her Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” album before it was released.
Jeff Perry plays Lou, one of Vivian’s colleagues in “Scriberia.” He played Cyrus Beene on “Scandal.”
Kate Burton plays Nora Radford on “Inventing Anna” and was Sally Langston on “Scandal.”
Last but not least, Joshua Malina played David Rosen on “Scandal” and appears as Henrick Knight on episode two of “Inventing Anna.” He’s the man whose yacht Anna squats on until she’s caught.
We shouldn’t forget to mention that Burton and Perry play Meredith Grey’s parents Ellis and Thatcher Grey, respectively, on “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Lowell also played beloved office assistant Dell on the “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff “Private Practice.”
When Vivian is finally giving birth on season one episode seven, “Cash on Delivery,” her husband Jack motivates her to push by making her say, “people squat in fields” to have babies and “I am not special.”
The real-life Sorokin’s boyfriend was never mentioned by name in the New York magazine article, however, and was referred to by Pressler only as “a futurist on the TED-Talks circuit who’d been profiled in The New Yorker.”
Many speculate that Sorokin’s real-life boyfriend (and likely the inspiration for Chase on “Inventing Anna”) was an app developer named Hunter Lee Soik, who did, in fact, give a TED talk in 2013, and was profiled by the New Yorker the same year.
Much like the character Chase, Soik was born in Asia and adopted by a couple in the Midwest, per the New Yorker profile. He also was working on an app that kept track of users’ dreams, called Shadow.
On “Inventing Anna,” the hotel’s name is tweaked slightly to “12 George.” The first episode sees Vivian, a fictionalized version of Pressler, head to the 12 George to meet with Neff (played on the show by Alexis Floyd).
