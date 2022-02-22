15 details you might have missed in ‘Inventing Anna’

There are a lot of “Scandal” connections, like Katie Lowes.

Katie Lowes has perhaps the most significant role of all “Scandal” alums in “Inventing Anna. Lowes plays Rachel Williams , the former Vanity Fair photo editor who Anna leaves on the hook for a $62,000 bill for a group trip to Morocco. But Lowes isn’t the only “Scandal” star to appear in “Inventing Anna.”

Jeff Perry plays Lou, one of Vivian’s colleagues in “Scriberia.” He played Cyrus Beene on “Scandal.”

Kate Burton plays Nora Radford on “Inventing Anna” and was Sally Langston on “Scandal.”

Last but not least, Joshua Malina played David Rosen on “Scandal” and appears as Henrick Knight on episode two of “Inventing Anna.” He’s the man whose yacht Anna squats on until she’s caught.

We shouldn’t forget to mention that Burton and Perry play Meredith Grey’s parents Ellis and Thatcher Grey, respectively, on “Grey’s Anatomy.”