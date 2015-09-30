The 17 most awesome Hollywood collectibles being auctioned right now

Lionsgate Jennifer Lawrence in the penultimate instalment of ‘The Hunger Games.’

Owning a piece of Hollywood memorabilia is big business and even the smallest item from a classic film can raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for a seller.

From Wednesday until Thursday, October 1, the website Invaluable is auctioning off hundreds of items from movies like “Lord of The Rings,” “The Hunger Games,” “Indiana Jones,” and even “Harry Potter.”

However, while some of the Harry Potter memorabilia may be going for a little less that a few hundred bucks, Indiana Jones’ famous bullwhip will set you back the cost of a small property.

The auction also includes lots from famous musicians, including Jimi Hendrix.

A collection of just 3 minted metal coins, ranging in size from 1 inch round to 1.5 inches, featured in 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone' from the only bank in the wizarding world 'Gringotts Bank.' The starting bid was just $300 (£197) but bids are now exceeding $800 (£527). Invaluable.com Chris Evans' 'Captain America' dog tags from 'Captain America: The First Avenger' is going for a bargain starting bid of $1,000 (£658). They are stamped with 'Steven G Rogers, 987654320 T42 0 P.' Invaluable.com Legendary musician Jimi Hendrix is just about as famous for his guitar skills as with his drug use. Now fans can buy his personal stash bag for an estimated value of $3,000 (£1,974). Invaluable.com Michael Jackson's size X-Large white felt fedora was used in his performances. It was also signed by Jackson in black marker below the brim, 'All my love, Michael Jackson 1998 000'. It's going for a bargain $3,500 (£2,303). Invaluable.com The spartan costume from the movie '300' has an opening bid of $4,000 (£2,633). Although there doesn't look like much of a costume, it includes a hard polyurethane helmet, a pair of greaves, a pair of gauntlets, hard rubber sword with leather sheath and belt, leather codpiece, sandals, a cape of coarse red fabric with shoulder pad, leather fastening straps, and hard rubber decorative brooch. Warner Bros. The peach cotton muslin and mesh layer-ruffled dress by Nina Ricci was worn by Jennifer Lawrence in the first film of the series 'The Hunger Games' when she played the leading role of 'Katniss.' It's going for a starting bid of $4,000 (£2,633). Invaluable.com The hobbit feet from when Sean Astin played 'Samwise Gamgee' in 'The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King' is up for auction for $6,000 (£3,949). Invaluable.com The 'Ted' puppet used in 'Ted' and 'Ted 2' is going for an estimated $15,000 (£9,873). The bear is only one out of two puppets used during the filming of the Seth MacFarlane movies. Invaluable.com The creepy 22 x 9 inch Frank The Bunny masks from Donnie Darko, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is up for auction at an estimated price of $15,000 (£9,873). Only two of the full, fur-hooded masks were produced for and employed in the film. Pandora Films The linen suit of Sydney Greenstreet in Casablanca is going for around $15,000 (£9,873). The signature crème 2-piece suit was the only suit, worn each time he appears in the classic film. Warner Bros. Angelina Jolie's wetsuit and gun rig from 'Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life' has a starting bid of $15,000 (£9,873). Paramount The illuminating laser pistol from the kitsch 1950's cult classic Forbidden Planet is going for around $20,000 (£13,169). Invaluable.com Sylvester Stallone's gloves and boots he used as 'Rocky Balboa' also comes with an inscription from the actor himself to a friend on the inside saying, 'To Steve, Gloves used in Rocky II & III Best Sly Stallone.' The gloves and boots are going for an estimated $50,000 (£32,905). Invaluable.com The tunic of one of Star Trek's most iconic characters 'Spock' is up for auction. The apparel, which was worn by actor Leonard Nimoy, is from 'Star Trek: The Original Series' and is estimated to go for $90,000 (£59,230). Invaluable.com The Triumph Trophy TR5 motorcycle ridden by Henry Winkler 'The Fonz' from Happy Days is up for auction at an estimated price of $100,000 (£65,847). Invaluable.com The original iconic bullwhip screen used by Harrison Ford as 'Indiana Jones' in the first three installments in the blockbuster franchise is up for auction with an estimated price of $150,000 (£98,771). Invaluable.com In the opening sequence of the first Star Wars film, the ship carrying Princess Leia, C-3PO and R2-D2, the Rebel Blockade Runner, enters into frame and is pursued by the Imperial Star Destroyer. The one-of-a-kind 16-inch miniature used to film this scene is going for $200,000 (£131,695). Invaluable.com

