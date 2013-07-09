Shares Of Robotics Company Intuitive Surgical Are Plummeting

Shares of robotic surgery developer Intuitive Surgical are down more than -12% after hours after posting initial revenue estimates short of analysts’ expectations.



The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based firm said it expects second-quarter revenue to come in at $575 million, against a $630 million consensus, according to CNBC.

“While we are disappointed in our performance this quarter,” CEO Gary Guthart said in a statement, “particularly with respect to our capital sales in the U.S., overall procedure performance was solid in a difficult environment. We remain confident in the value that our products and services bring to patients, hospitals and the healthcare system.”

Here’s the full release »

