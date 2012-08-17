This Siri-Like Smartphone Tool Will Change The Way You Do Banking Forever

Photo: Personetics

As banks ramp up their online services, we’re seeing a crop of new mobile tools that aim to make consumers’ lives easier. Take Personetics’ personal banking assistant, Digital Banker. In the same way Apple’s Siri helps users find restaurants and so forth, Digital Banker employs real-time analytics that let consumers accomplish the mundane in seconds flat, whether it’s checking a balance or reporting stolen cards.



Like a lot of “smart” apps out there, Digital Banker tracks behaviour patterns to make the experience intuitive. When a customer says or punches in, “bank balance,” for example, the tool checks old data to see what that means, then offers some options. It’s good for consumers who feel pressed for time, and banks hoping to move beyond old-fashioned ways of doing customer service.

To be clear, Digital Banker isn’t a smartphone app, but a series of Siri-like components that banks can purchase and roll into their own apps or websites, says Ido Ophir, vice president of products.

The company is currently working with national banks and international credit card issuers to bring the service to the masses but until then, you’ll just have to settle for your bank’s freely-offered smartphone app.

For now, watch Personetics’ video to see the product in action.

