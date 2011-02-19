Intuit Extends Free Credit Card Reader Offer To Keep Up With Square

Photo: Intuit

Intuit GoPayment has decided to extend its offer for free credit card readers when you sign up for its mobile payment service.GoPayment’s biggest competitor, Square, has always included a free reader with its service.



Intuit says the offer will continue “indefinitely,” but we think this could become permanent if they hope to keep up with Square.

The readers work with GoPayment’s iPhone, BlackBerry, and Android apps.

