Intuit and Bigcommerce have joined forces to simplify bookkeeping for online retailers

Bigcommerce founders & CEOs – Mitchell Harper and Eddie Machaalani.

Business and financial management solutions company Intuit has teamed up with Australian-founded e-commerce company Bigcommerce, and Shopify, to make accounting easier for small businesses selling online.

The direct integration of Intuit’s QuickBooks Online will allow Bigcommerce merchants to automatically update and transfer invoices, expenses and other financial data.

“Delivering seamless integrations between QuickBooks Online and Bigcommerce and Shopify is all about removing a major pain point for businesses by automatically reconciling sales data,” said Avi Golan, vice president and general manager of Intuit Developer Group.

“We want to empower business owners to spend less time balancing the books and more time focused on what they love about running their business.”

Bigcommerce retailers in the US will be the first to integrate QuickBooks Online and organise financial data from their store. Followed by merchants in Canada, the UK and Australia in the coming months.

Intuit is the latest of a number of companies to integrate their products on Bigcommerce.

Earlier in the month Jack Dorsey’s Square announced its partnership with the ecommerce giant. Read more about that here.

Late last year Bigcommerce secured $50 million in series D funding in a round which included Telstra Ventures, SoftBank Capital and American Express.

The fast scaling company has expanded its product and engineering teams to nearly 100 employees in 12 months and has another has 100 positions it wants to fill before the first half of this year.



