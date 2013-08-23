An Intruder Has Been Living In Jennifer Lopez's Hamptons House For An Entire Week

Corcoran Real Estate Group The intruder camped out in Jennifer Lopez’s pool house while she was out of town.

In worst nightmare scenarios, an intruder has been found living in Jennifer Lopez’s Water Mill mansion for an entire week while she was out of town.

John Dubis, a 49-year-old man from Rhode Island, was eventually found in the pool house — where he had been camping out — by workers on August 8.

Southampton police said Wednesday that the singer had an order of protection against Dubis, but it is unknown why the order was initially obtained.

After being found on the 3-acre estate, Dubis was arraigned on charges of burglary, criminal contempt, stalking and possession of burglar tools.

He’s due in court Aug. 28 and is currently being held on $US100,000 bail.

Lopez just purchased the Hamptons estate for nearly $US10 million in May.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.