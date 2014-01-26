Suspected Intruder Arrested At Selena Gomez's Home

Suspected trespasser arrested at Selena Gomez’s home in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing at the home of singer-actress Selena Gomez.

Officer Rosario Herrera says a family member called 911 Saturday morning after seeing an intruder on the property in the San Fernando Valley’s Tarzana area.

She says Juan Daniel Garcia, of El Mirage, Ariz., was booked on suspicion of trespassing. Police don’t know if he has a lawyer yet and a telephone number for him couldn’t be located.

Herrera says it’s unclear if Gomez was home at the time.

An email message seeking comment from her publicists was not immediately returned.

Gomez and her family have a three-year restraining order against a man accused of threatening to kill her and travelling from Illinois to meet her. A judge granted it in January 2011.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.