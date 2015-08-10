18 questions can reveal surprising amount about how outgoing -- or not -- you are

Sometimes, I feel like going out for drinks with friends after work. Other times, I feel like doing nothing but going home and watching Netflix or reading a book.

If you’re like me, you may be an ambivert — someone with a combination of introvert and extrovert traits. In fact, some research suggests that two-thirds of us fall into this Goldilocks zone of personality.

To find out if you’re an ambivert, an introvert, or an extrovert, you can take this quiz.

The test was developed by Daniel Pink, author of the book “To Sell is Human: The Surprising Truth About Moving Others” and the host of Crowd Control, a TV series on human behaviour. The test is modelled on a standard set of questions social psychologists uses to measure the “Big Five” traits of extraversion: openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism.

These are the questions (Pink asked us not to reveal the scoring method because it would make the test too easy to game):

I don’t like to draw attention to myself. I start conversations with people I don’t know. I enjoy spending time alone with my own thoughts. I feel comfortable in groups and like working in them. I tend not to assert myself. I talk to a lot of different people at parties. I’m a good listener. When I am around people for a long time, my energy fades. I don’t mind being the center of attention. I tend to think before I speak. I am comfortable being alone and like things I can do alone. I am the life of the party. I get bored when I’m by myself. I always feel comfortable around people. I don’t talk a lot. I try not to keep in the background. I am quiet around strangers. I tend to want others to pay attention to me.

Being an ambivert has its advantages. Some studies suggest it could make you a better sales person, or a more emotionally attuned parent or spouse.

But it also has its drawbacks. Ambiverts may feel torn between which side of their personality to follow, leaving them feeling stuck.

Either way, it’s important to know your strengths, experts say.

