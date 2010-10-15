Introspectr Let You Search All Your Online Services In One Place

Introspectr, the personal search engine that came out of incubator SeedStart this summer, launched its public beta this week, and we’re very impressed.



Here’s how it works:

You give Introspectr permission to access your other Internet services (via oAuth); Introspectr currently supports Gmail, Facebook, and Twitter, but plans to add many more going forward.

You then have one place to search all those services. If you remember reading about a story or product online, but can’t remember where you saw it, Introspectr will track it down.

But the real value — and technical challenge — of Introspectr is in next-level searches. Introspectr searches the pages behind links, so if your search term only appears in an article, but not, say, the tweet you saw linking to it, Introspectr will still find it. The service also searches text documents in email attachments you receive.

This could be incredibly useful for people taking in more information through many different channels than they know what to do with. It’s also a major undertaking, however. Indexing all that data is far from trivial, so Introspectr currently only looks at the last three months worth of communications from each service. It also limits each user to four accounts.

Therein lies the revenue model. Introspectr is free to use with those limitations. Adding more accounts, or indexing further into the past, will cost you.

The idea is simple enough, and of obvious enough utility, that we’re surprised Google doesn’t do this already. If Introspectr proves it can do a good job of all this, and starts to attract a serious following, it would be a natural Google acquisition target. In the meantime, we expect the company will have to raise money soon if it starts to gain traction; seed money only pays for so many servers.

The beta is invite only for now, but the first 100 readers to click this link can get one right away: https://www.introspectr.com/create.jsp?ref=Aee4LZ0U

Check out this demo of Introspectr:

Introspectr Demo from Introspectr on Vimeo.

