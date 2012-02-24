Introducing: 'You Know You're Not Ready For Wall Street If...'

Are you, him?

Imagine the life of a Wall Street recruiter…Every day you speak to hopeful, bright-eyed, youths determined and confident that they will be leaders of the pack with a few years of hard work.



But as a recruiter you know that many, most definitely, will not make it to The Street at all.

We spoke to one recruiter, let’s call him Derek Donner, who shared some of the tell-tale signs that someone won’t be getting a job on Wall Street. These reasons are funny, yes, but they’re also collected from years of experience, so take them seriously. Donner says he can tell if someone is Street bound within five minutes of them sitting in his office.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.