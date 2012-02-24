Introducing: 'You Know You're Not Ready For Wall Street If...'

Linette Lopez
charlie sheen wall streetAre you, him?

Imagine the life of a Wall Street recruiter…Every day you speak to hopeful, bright-eyed, youths determined and confident that they will be leaders of the pack with a few years of hard work.

But as a recruiter you know that many, most definitely, will not make it to The Street at all.

We spoke to one recruiter, let’s call him Derek Donner, who shared some of the tell-tale signs that someone won’t be getting a job on Wall Street. These reasons are funny, yes, but they’re also collected from years of experience, so take them seriously. Donner says he can tell if someone is Street bound within five minutes of them sitting in his office.

Your only work experience was as an intern at your Dad's buddy's wealth management firm

You think Ben Bernanke is your neighbourhood bagel guy

You don't use more than one hair product

Half of your resume describes your job as a lifeguard for three summers at your local country club

You think that because you've watched Boiler Room 47 times you are qualified to be an investment banker

You think KYC is a type of personal lubricant...

If you think the Series 6 is the new i-Phone's personal assistant

If you made it passed this test, we have a few more questions for you...

10 Wall Street Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Like A Fool>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.