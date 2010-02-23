Photo: facebook
These sons and daughters of Wall Street’s finest are well on their way to becoming the next generation of hot shot career men and women.Maybe family connections got their foot in the door at prestigious firms, but they couldn’t get much further without the skills and charm these twelve clearly exhibit.
Each one has a great opportunity to hit it big in the world of finance and beyond.
Some of them already have.
Oh, and they’re all pretty good looking.
Introducing Wall Street’s Hottest Offspring –>
Age: 20
Caroline Jones graduated from Greenwich Academy. She's probably at her dad's alma mater, UVA, but we don't know much about her other than she likes big sunglasses.
This shot of Caroline (and maybe her sister, Chrissy, on the right - we can't tell) is probably from last year's Superbowl. PTJ and his wife won a pair of Super Bowl ducats at the Everglades Foundation's yearly auction gala (their bid was $30,000).
Age: 19
All we know is she used to play tennis. Maybe she'll play at UVA? Her dad pledged over $35 million to the school for the John Paul Jones athletic centre (named after PTJ's dad).
Mr. Jones is married to a former supermodel, Sonia Klein, so it's no surprise that his daughters are knock outs.
Apparently when PTJ sent his Christmas card around this year, 'you couldn't even tell who's a daughter and who's a mum.'
Age: 24 (est.)
'Jules' was 15 when her family moved to Chicago, where she and her three sisters attended the Latin School of Chicago. She started at Duke in 2003 and made friends with future NBA star Luol Deng, according to Last Man Standing.
Currently, she works in management at Chicago leather company Tod's, according to her LinkedIn profile. According to an email we received, she now attends Harvard Business School and is engaged.
Age: 23 (est.)
Laura graduated from Barnard in 2009 and is now looking for work, according to her LinkedIn profile.
She hit her dad with some heavy questions in 2007, according to Last Man Standing:
...Laura called in the fall of 2007 and asked, 'Dad, what's a financial crisis?' Without intending to be funny, he replied, 'It's something that happens every five to 10 years.' Her response: 'So why is everybody so surprised?'
Age: 21 (est.)
Kara is the rush chair of Pi Phi at Duke. Apparently, she is also a DJ.
Age: 29 (est.)
A Greenwich girl, Jackie Fuld attended Dartmouth College and played forward on the field hockey team. She has donated several thousand dollars to the campaigns of Joe Lieberman and Hillary Clinton, according to HuffPo. A career on Wall Street may be in the works, after her graduation last year from Wharton.
Photo: Jackie was spotted with San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsome at a Bloomingdale's charity event (newyorksocialdiary.com).
Age: 29
We can't say for sure if the Fuld girls are twins, but they both graduated from college in 2003. Chrissie played squash at Middlebury (just like her father), as well as field hockey. Freshman year she was listed at 5 foot eight.
In 2006, she married Aaron Packles, a managing director at Merril Lynch. The couple drew the attention of the New York Times in 2009 for reducing the list price of their Park Ave apartment by $3 million.
Photo: Chrissie and husband at a 2008 charity function. (For hi-res image see patrickmcmullan.com.)
Age: 24
Richie won a national championship with the Middlebury ice hockey team in 2005, and he couldn't have done it without his dad. The intensely competitive Dick Fuld used to film critiques of his son's hockey performance during high school games, according to the WSJ.
Photos of Richie chilling with babes and drinking beer surfaced on Cityfile last year, around the time his father was closing up shop at Lehman Brothers.
Age: 28
Ivanka is a business exec like her father and a fashion model like her mother. She graduated summa cum laude from the Wharton School in 2004. She now presides over Development and Acquisitions at the Trump organisation and designs and sells her own line of jewelry.
With regards to her modelling, she is listed as 5'11' and 35-25-35. She has placed in the upper 80s on world's hottest women lists by Maxim and Stuff, which is understandable.
Donald Jr. (right centre) is the oldest child, best known for appearances in The Apprentice, when he a Donald-like hairdo. The 32-year-old is a UPenn grad and the executive VP of The Trump organisation.
Eric (left centre) is the youngest child, a Georgetown grad, and also an executive VP of The Trump organisation. We'd say more, but his Wikipedia page has been flagged for being written like an advertisement.
Age: 23
Emma started working at Sotheby's after graduating from NYU in 2008. During her college years, Emma lined up an impressive number of internships at top galleries and auction houses including Christie's and Gagosian Gallery.
Anne Hathaway is rumoured to have followed her around to prepare for the movie, the Devil Wears Prada.
After a brief stint in Berlin, she is now in New York working as the Exhibition and Public Relations Liaison at Haunch of Venison New York, a modern art gallery owned by Christie's.
Age: 37
Merritt Paulson owns the Portland Beavers, a baseball team, and the Portland Timbers, a soccer team. Enough said.
Age: 22
Jonathan 'JB' Blankfein is a senior at Harvard University.
This summer he'll start training in the analyst program at Goldman Sachs. His brother, Alex, is already working there.
The Australian natural beauty was a big model in the 1980s.
PTJ bought Heath Ledger's old house in Australia for $7 million. Apparently it's for the couple to stay in when they visit Sonia's family.
Age: 30 (est.)
Alex must have given a nice donation to alma mater UNC, as his photo is featured on the Class of 2001 website.
His father certainly did. Julian established one of the premier North Carolina scholarships in 2000, the Robertson, which covers all costs for students to attend Duke and UNC simultaneously.
Alex's older brothers are both named Julian (called Spencer and Jay) and attended Lynn University and Duke.
