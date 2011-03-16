These Guys Invented Their Startups On A Bus In Two Days

Photo: Brisbane Times

Every year, startup buses leave from San Francisco, Chicago, Cleveland, Miami, and New York before arriving in Austin 48 hours later. travellers spend those two days coming up with a startup idea, creating a demo and website for it, and then pitching it to a panel of judges at South by Southwest.This year, TripMedi of New York City and WalkIn of San Francisco tied.



TripMedi aims to make the “medical tourism” market more efficient.

Medical tourism is the practice of going overseas, often to developing nations, to save money on a surgical procedure that would be too costly at home. It can be intimidating to do on your own and TripMedi aims to make it easier by organising data on safety and cost for those seeking surgery.

WalkIn tackled a more universal problem – going to a restaurant only having to wait until your name is called for you to be seated. On the user end, you only need to scan a QR code with your smartphone and you’re on the list. For the host, they have an iPad app that lets them manage the list and send notifications to customers’ phones when a given table is ready.

Team members won a dinner with members of the venture firm Polaris Ventures. We look forward to seeing how much further these companies can go with more time and resources.

