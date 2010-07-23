Introducing The Worst McDonald's Franchise In The World

A few months ago everyone was celebrating McDonald’s successful 20-year invasion of Russia.



But the Russian health inspectors have a different take. Pravda says they complained of squalid Moscow franchises, where employees serve hamburgers with rotten tomatoes and moldy buns:

According to Komsomolskaya Pravda, the inspectors checking McDonald’s chain in Moscow in the first place did not like small kitchens. Several McDonald’s restaurants did not have space for cutting vegetables. In McDonald’s on Novoslobodskaya Street buns were stored on the floor.

Employees of the fast food restaurants caused a great deal of complaints, too. The staff of the restaurant located at the Andropov Avenue did not pass medical examinations in time. The cooks working in the restaurants at Grin Street and Leninsky Prospect had cuts and burns on their hands. In addition, out of 430 examined washings from the equipment and staff’s hands, 10 samples contained E. coli.

Substandard products were found in several restaurants. In McDonald’s restaurants located at the Komsomolskaya Avenue, Yaroslavskoye, Dmitrovskoye and Kashirskoye highways the inspection revealed expired tomatoes and buns.

By the way, China has also complained this month about chemicals used in chicken nuggets.

And yet: McDonald’s is expected to report strong global growth tomorrow.

