SAI's Real-Time Wealthometer: How Rich Is Your favourite Digital Mogul Right Now?

We don’t know about you, but we’re tired of calculating the wealth of this or that digital mogul every 20 minutes. We’re also tired of trying to figure out who’s richer than whom, who’s feeling shareholder pleasure and pain (and who isn’t), whose money is where whose mouth is (and whose isn’t), etc.



So that’s why we created the SAI Wealthometer!

With this handy tool, the real-time digital mogul pecking order is always a click away. The Wealthometer calculates the value of each executive’s stake in his or her company in real-time (with a 20-minute lag). We also consider stock options, but only when they’re in the money (none of that Black Scholes stuff here yet). Importantly, the Wealthometer doesn’t include the billions that the moguls have stashed in assets besides their companies, because life’s too short to worry about that (and we’re not stalkers).

The Wealthometer‘s initial results are surprising:

Among the top 75 moguls, there are only five (5) women–and three of them are relative paupers. What is going on here? Get with the program, girls!

In aggregate, the top 75 have (at this writing) more than $140 billion. That’s an average of roughly $1.8 billion apiece.

Of course, as with most wealth distribution curves, the real money is concentrated at the top: the top 10 digital moguls have roughly $130 billion. All the rest have $10 billion (and the also-rans include such folks as Apple’s Steve Jobs).

Who would have known that Cablevision Chairman Charles Dolan would still have more than $600 million in equities even after his crappy stock collapsed? Or that Edgar Bronfman’s share of dying Warner Music Group is still worth $70 million?

And did you know that Steve Jobs’ Apple stake is worth only slightly more than Meg Whitman’s eBay one? eBay’s stock is in the tank, for goodness sake! And Meg Whitman’s history! Pierre Omidyar, meanwhile, has five times more EBAY than Jobs does AAPL.

Who on earth is Stephen Burke (Mogul No. 23), and how did he amass $140 million of Comcast? Dennis Strigl and William Barr? Executives at, yes, Verizon. $50 million apiece.

Yes, Sumner’s still richer than Barry. But they’re both paupers compared to Steve Ballmer, Jeff Bezos, Rupert Murdoch, Pierre Omidyar, Eric Schmidt, and the Google Guys.

That Ballmer vs. Yang thing wasn’t just about the value of their respective companies. Steve is almost 10 times wealthier than Jerry!

And so on. We’ve based the stock and options holdings and strike prices on the most recent proxy statements. In some cases, of course, pure share ownership gives a misleading picture of an executive’s wealth: The top dogs at CBS, Time Warner, News Corp and Viacom (except for Rupert Murdoch and Sumner Redstone) all have more stock options than actual shares. Most of the options for these folks are now out of the money (that old-media collapse thing), but we still need to get better at valuing them.

For now, however, to see how much the biggest names are making or losing as their share prices move, check out the first version of the SAI Wealthometer. Top 12 moguls (at press time) below. The rest on the real-time Wealthometer.

THE TOP TWELVE

1. Larry Ellison,

$26,900,640,142

2. Bill Gates,

$25,662,980,611

3. Larry Page,

$16,877,047,506

4. Sergey Brin,

$16,575,532,098

5. Steve Ballmer,

$11,920,987,308

6. Jeff Bezos,

$7,268,668,703

7. Rupert Murdoch,

$6,809,565,331

8. Eric Schmidt,

$5,486,517,150

9. Pierre Omidyar,

$5,308,733,158

10. Sumner Redstone,

$5,021,182,252

11. Michael Dell,

$4,115,274,944

12. Barry Diller,

$2,313,568,918

