Introducing The 'iPad Pro'

The new iPad, the one with a whopping 128 GB of storage, is only $70 cheaper than the cheapest Macbook.To some people, that seems insane.



Macbooks, with their USB ports, keyboards, and mouses can do a lot more than an iPad.

Partly because of this tiny gap in price, Gizmodo says the new iPad is “Almost Definitely Not For You.”

But smart New York tech startup scene guy Drew Breunig makes a smart point.

First he quotes Apple’s release on the big iPad:

iPad continues to have a significant impact on business with virtually all of the Fortune 500 and over 85 per cent of the Global 500 currently deploying or testing iPad. Companies regularly utilising large amounts of data such as 3D CAD files, X-rays, film edits, music tracks, project blueprints, training videos and service manuals all benefit from having a greater choice of storage options for iPad. The over 10 million iWork® users, and customers who rely on other incredible apps like Global Apptitude for analysing team film and creating digital playbooks, Auria for an incredible 48 track recording system, or AutoCAD for drafting architectural and engineering drawings, also benefit greatly from having the choice of an iPad with more storage capacity.

Then he says that Apple will sell a boatload of these things because “This is the iPad Pro.”

“An enterprise iPad, if you will. It will sell, mainly to businesses and independent contractors.”

Meanwhile, Jay Yarow says the end of the Mac is coming, and Apple is thrilled.

