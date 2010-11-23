More Details Revealed About Rupert Murdoch's New iNewspaper 'The Daily'

After months of secret development, Rupert Murdoch’s iNewspaper The Daily is scheduled to appear next year, according to the Guardian.



How is The Daily different from other news websites? For one, The Daily will have no inbound links from other sites, and nothing going outbound either. It’s designed exclusively for tablet-style computers such as the iPad, so it will capitalise on the iPad’s strengths — namely, rich media and photography.

With no printing costs, a subscription to The Daily will cost 99 cents per week. Apple is expected to announce a subscription plan for iPad newspapers based on the model of its iTunes music download service.

Not all publishers are thrilled about having to use Apple as an intermediary, but Apple continues to dominate the iPad market, which puts it in a position to control prices.

Murdoch is apparently hoping that at least half a million people will subscribe to the daily over the first five years — which works out to almost 5 per cent of all current tablet users.

So far The Daily has hired 100 journalists. While the editor has not been announced, industry insiders assume it will be Jesse Angelo, the managing editor of the New York Post.

Other hires include: Pete Picton, online editor from the Sun; Sasha Frere-Jones, music critic of The New Yorker; television producer Steve Alperin from ABC News; and former Page Six gossip columnist Richard Johnson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.