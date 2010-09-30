Introducing: The Daily Million-Dollar Idea

Yes, yes, entrepreneurship is all about execution. But having an idea is what really motivates people to quit their jobs, blow all their savings, and start a company.



One great idea can make anything seem possible; it gives people hope, inspiration, and a shot at escaping their incredibly average lives.

So today, we’re pleased to present War Room‘s newest feature, “Daily Million-Dollar Idea.” Here’s the deal:

Everyone has business ideas stashed away in their brains, but they’re often afraid to share them. “What if it gets stolen? What if people don’t like it?” The truth is, if it’s an idea you really want to go for, you NEED honest, outside opinions.

Before you quit your day job, submit your flash of brilliance to War Room and get other readers’ opinions on whether your concept is absolutely brilliant or a complete bomb.

And at the very least, we hope these daily posts will move you to get motivated about entrepreneurship.

Check out today’s Daily Million Dollar Idea >

Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

