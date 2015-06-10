Here are the great wines to try in the Business Insider Australia Wine Club



Business Insider Australia is excited to announce the launch of our very own wine club, giving you access to delicious wines from champion smaller estates at below cellar door prices, delivered to your door.

Through the Business Insider Wine club, you will discover a wide range of handcrafted wines from both classic and emerging Australian and international regions, with no membership fees.

As a special launch offer you will save $107 on 12 rich reds, plus receive 3 free bottles of double-gold medal Barossa Shiraz worth $120, free delivery and a 100 percent guarantee of enjoyment of every bottle — or your money back.

The Business Insider Wine Club specialises in wines from acclaimed estates that are usually too small to supply the mass retailers, including from France, Italy, Spain and more.

Your case will also contain a copy of an informative wine handbook, which includes tips to get the most from your wine and how to taste like a show judge.

We also have a friendly customer service team on hand to answer any questions, or give you advice on which wines you may enjoy.

To take advantage of this special offer join us today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.