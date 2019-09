Boxee, the New York City startup focused on bringing web video to your television, has finally unveiled the final version of the Boxee Box by D-Link, which goes on sale this fall.



Chief Product Officer Zach Klein shows off the final product here:



The first Box arrived from the Boxee Factory from Zach Klein on Vimeo.

