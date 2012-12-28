Introducing The American-Made Mac

Photo: Apple

A couple weeks ago Apple CEO Tim Cook told NBC’s Brian Williams that the company was going to invest $100 million toward building Macs in the US.According to Digitimes, an outlet which reports on the Asian-centered gadget supply chain, the Mac that Apple will build in the US is the Mac Mini.



Previous reports said that Apple would build a Mac Pro in the US.

The Mac Mini is Apple’s low-end computer. It’s a small box that comes without a keyboard or a monitor. It costs less than $1,000.

Digitimes says Apple will ship 1.2 million of them this year, and maybe 1.8 million next year.

