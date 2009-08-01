Introducing The AlleyPad

If Mike Arrington’s CrunchPad can take on Apple in the touch PC pad industry, we can too.



We’re proud to announce the AlleyPad, shipping today.

Unlike the CrunchPad, this sucker has unlimited battery life and does not require a wireless signal. It features an a-ink (analogue ink) pen controller and a reusable, recyclable, earth-friendly display. And it’s available at office supply stores across the country.

Your turn, Pete Cashmore. Where’s the MashPad?

