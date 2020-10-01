Meet the 30 leaders under 40 who are transforming the future of healthcare in 2020

Courtesy of Lori Kearns; Courtesy of Sabah Oney; Incredible Health; Buoy Health; Courtesy of Taison Bell; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

2020 will forever be a year shaped by the coronavirus pandemic and the US healthcare system’s response to it.

Hospitals risked getting overrun, the way we went to the doctor changed almost overnight, and a renewed importance was placed on public health.

Amid the turbulent year, young leaders have been working to build a better future for healthcare.



For their work, we’ve named an impressive group of young leaders to Business Insider’s annual list of the 30 people under 40 who are transforming healthcare.



The 30 people were selected from hundreds of nominations, based on their potential to improve healthcare.

They include leaders tackling the pandemic through testing and drug development, as well as clinicians on the front lines. The list also includes people looking to transform how drugs are developed for often-overlooked conditions, or areas of medicine that have been sidelined in the wake of the pandemic.

