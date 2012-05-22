Taco Bell's Latest Crazy Food Idea Is To Put Nachos Inside A Burrito

Photo: Taco Bell

Taco Bell already successfully launched a Doritos taco shell this year, but it’s not done inventing crazy new foods just yet.Now, its food innovation crew has come up with nachos wrapped up inside a burrito.



It has been dubbed the Beefy Nacho Burrito, and it will hit stores on May 23rd.

It’s a 6.7 ounce burrito with queso strips, nacho cheese, sour cream and beef inside a flour tortilla.

The burrito is being marketed as “nachos wrapped up,” promoting portability. It’s also being touted as a combo for baseball fans.

It’s just another part of Taco Bell’s turnaround project, which appears to be working.

But after a Doritos taco and nachos-in-a-burrito, when is it going to take things too far? Some of these zany new products are bound to fail.

