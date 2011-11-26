There's A Tidal Wave Engulfing Enterprise Computing, And We're Here To Surf It

The world of enterprise computing is in the middle of a once-in-a-lifetime shakeup.



It will change how companies buy and use technology. It will revolutionise the way we work. And it could shift tens of billions of dollars away from big established players like Microsoft and Oracle — or at the very least, require them to make huge sweeping changes or risk becoming irrelevant.

Why Now?

Enterprise computing is at the convergence of two big trends.

Cloud computing means that companies no longer need to spend millions of dollars buying their own hardware and software and running it themselves. Instead, they can outsource these functions to bigger companies who know how to run enormous data centres far more efficiently, and pay only for what they need.

Cloud computing has already revolutionzed the startup world — look at all the startups running on Amazon Web Services. But in the last year or two, it has become commonly accepted in big companies and government agencies as well. Today, every IT department expects to move some functions to the cloud. It’s only a question of which ones, and how fast.

Consumerization means that the power has shifted from IT departments to employees.

Employees are bringing their smartphones and iPads to work and insisting that IT departments support them. Trends like social networking and gaming are changing how enterprise software is designed and used. And workers, used to slick and responsive online apps like Facebook and Gmail, will no longer accept ugly and complicated software feels like it was made for robots instead of people.

The changes are showing up everywhere.

Consumer companies like Amazon, Google, and Apple are building solid enterprise businesses with hundreds of millions of dollars in annual sales.

Decade-old darlings like Salesforce, VMWare, and NetSuite are driving the conversation and setting the agenda.

A crop of well-funded and fast-growing startups like Box.net, Zendesk, Workday, and Yammer are swooping in to take advantage.

And the old established players in enterprise computing like Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, SAP, Cisco, and Hewlett-Packard, are responding with major strategy and product shifts of their own.

It’s an exciting time, and we’re excited to be able to bring it to you in the SAI way: fast, relevant, and fun. Never boring.

