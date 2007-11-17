Introducing: SAI Events Calendar 2.0

We’re proud to announce that our Events calendar has just improved dramatically. Courtesy of the good people at NextNY, our datebook now incorporates entries from NextNY’s NYC Tech Events page.

This means our calendar is both more comprehensive and easier for our readers to use: If you’d like to add one of your events to the calendar, you can do so yourself at this page. Much thanks to Charlie O’Donnell and Lee Semel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.